Cuomo Releases 2019 Budget Plan

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave his 2019 budget address in Albany Tuesday. He outlined what he called four of the state’s biggest challenges.

Cuomo says education, healthcare, MTA and infrastructure, and middle class tax cuts are the state’s priorities this year. The governor missed no opportunity to criticize the Trump administration, which he says is to blame for New York’s $3 billion budget gap.

“The federal cuts to our budget would be devastating, and the federal effect on the values and liberties on New Yorkers would be devastating.”

The wide-ranging speech also touched on progressive policy promises for criminal justice reform, legalization of recreational marijuana use, and a Green New Deal that includes a plastic bag ban and new bottle bill.



Cuomo says under a new Democratic-controlled state legislature those reforms have their best chance to become law.

Cuomo also promised to make permanent a 2 percent local property tax cap to offset federal limitations on deductions for state and local taxes.