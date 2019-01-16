© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Cuomo Releases 2019 Budget Plan

WSHU | By Jessica Opatich
Published January 16, 2019 at 12:57 PM EST
cuomo_aphanspennink_190116.jpg
Hans Pennink
/
AP
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address and executive budget proposal at the Hart Theatre on Tuesday in Albany, N.Y.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave his 2019 budget address in Albany Tuesday. He outlined what he called four of the state’s biggest challenges.  

Cuomo says education, healthcare, MTA and infrastructure, and middle class tax cuts are the state’s priorities this year. The governor missed no opportunity to criticize the Trump administration, which he says is to blame for New York’s $3 billion budget gap.

“The federal cuts to our budget would be devastating, and the federal effect on the values and liberties on New Yorkers would be devastating.”

The wide-ranging speech also touched on progressive policy promises for criminal justice reform, legalization of recreational marijuana use, and a Green New Deal that includes a plastic bag ban and new bottle bill.
 

Cuomo says under a new Democratic-controlled state legislature those reforms have their best chance to become law.

Cuomo also promised to make permanent a 2 percent local property tax cap to offset federal limitations on deductions for state and local taxes.

Tags

Long Island NewsbudgetNew YorkGovernor Andrew Cuomo