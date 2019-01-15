Pop-Up Food Pantry Aids Coast Guard Families

A pop-up food pantry has opened at the Coast Guard Academy in New London to help members of the Coast Guard and their families during the partial government shutdown.

The U.S. Coast Guard is part of Homeland Security, which means they did not get their normal paychecks Monday.

Miranda Brudzinski and her husband are both serving in the Coast Guard and have two children. She helped to set up the food pantry on her day off and says having it means a lot.

“It’s gonna help us. You know we try to set ourselves up to be ready for anything and it’s going to help and takes a little bit of the worry away, which is great and the kids are excited about cookies and Rice Krispie treats and things of that nature.”

The food pantry will remain open at least through the end of the week.