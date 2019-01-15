© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Connecticut News

Investigation Ongoing In Shakespeare Theatre Fire

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published January 15, 2019 at 1:48 PM EST
shakespearetheatre_dd_190114.jpg
Davis Dunavin
/
WSHU
The remains of the American Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford, Conn., as seen on Sunday.

Officials in Stratford, Connecticut, say it could take weeks to find the cause of the fire that destroyed the iconic American Shakespeare Theatre over the weekend.

Stratford Fire Marshal Brian Lampart says there’s no evidence of arson right now.

“Everybody likes to jump to that conclusion. You know, it’s a vacant building, it’s the middle of the night. But you know, we have a job to do and we’re going to eliminate everything before we get to that point.”

Lampart also says there’s no evidence of electrical problems, and no fire accelerants have been found.

“At this point, we’re gonna treat it just like any other fire that we investigate. It’s a science, so we’re gonna take our time and do it carefully. This is a very complex fire because of the size of it.”

The theatre closed in the 1980s. Stratford Mayor Laura Hoydick says she thinks the fire will open new discussions on what to do with the property, which is owned by the town. Hoydick says the site is contractually obligated to be used for public entertainment.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
