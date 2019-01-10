Nassau County Taskforce To Study Impact Of Marijuana Legalization

This week Nassau County announced a taskforce of law enforcement and public health officials, as well as business and religious groups, to prepare for the legalization of recreational marijuana.

The taskforce will study the impact of legalization in other parts of the country, like Massachusetts and California, and see what Nassau needs to do to get ready.

County Executive Laura Curran didn’t weigh in on her personal beliefs on legalization because she says it doesn’t matter.

“Whatever our smaller municipalities, however they feel about it, the bottom line is this is coming. You can call it a freight train, you can call it whatever you want. It’s coming and we have to be proactive and be ready for it.”

County Legislator Josh Lafazan, a taskforce co-chair, says that Nassau needs to be ready.

“No generation will be more impacted by the policy decisions government surrounding drugs than my generation.”

The task force will study licensing, regulations, public health protocols and how to process government tax revenue. Then it will offer recommendations to the county on what to do next.