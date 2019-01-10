© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Lawsuit Against Chemical Makers Grows To 10 LI Towns

WSHU | By Jessica Opatich
Published January 10, 2019 at 6:58 PM EST
dow_apricharddrew_190110.jpg
Richard Drew
/
AP
The chemical company Dow appears above its trading posts on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Dow is named in a pollution lawsuit recently brought by several Long Island municipalities.

This week another water authority in Nassau County joined nine others in suing the manufacturers of a likely cancer-causing compound that polluted drinking water wells. The latest suit affects 45,000 residents.

Manhasset-Lakeville Water District claims three manufacturers knowingly and willfully produced, promoted and sold products containing 1,4-dioxane to industrial facilities in the county when they knew, or should have known, it was harmful and would inevitably reach groundwater.

1,4-dioxane is a synthetic industrial chemical that was widely used in industrial solvents that dissolved greasy and oily substances from machined metal products.

In response to suits from other Nassau water districts, Dow Chemical said it was not responsible for contamination on Long Island. A similar suit in Suffolk County is proceeding in federal court. In the meantime, New York State is expected to set the first drinking water standard in the nation for 1,4-dioxane.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandWater Contamination