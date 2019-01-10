© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Coast Guard Academy Names New Superintendent

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published January 10, 2019 at 7:07 PM EST
kelly_uscg_190110.JPG
U.S. Coast Guard
/

A new superintendent will take the helm at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut. The Academy announced on Thursday that Rear Admiral William Kelly will start this summer.

Kelly graduated from the Academy in 1987. He’s been the Coast Guard's assistant commandant for human resources since April 2016.

His appointment comes during a congressional investigation into the handling of allegations of discrimination and harassment against minority cadets at the Academy.

The Department of Homeland Security's inspector general also released a report recently that found a black member of the faculty had been retaliated against after she complained of harassment and bullying based on her gender and race.  

