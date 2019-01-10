Coast Guard Academy Feeling Effects Of Government Shutdown

The federal government’s partial shutdown has left some at the Coast Guard Academy in New London worried about when they’ll get their next paycheck.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard Academy says most of their 260 employees have been furloughed, and others – mostly faculty – are working without pay right now.

U.S. Representative Joe Courtney’s district includes the Academy, along with two Coast Guard stations and a research and development center.

“Because Coast Guard’s housed in the Department of Homeland Security, of all the military branches they tend to get stranded as these ridiculous events unfold. And it becomes very difficult for these departments and institutions to carry out their mission.”

Most of the furloughed workers are support staff, like secretaries and ground maintenance. Classes resume at the Academy on Saturday. A spokesperson says everyone who works during the shutdown will receive back pay.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut says if Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reintroduced legislation to fund the government, it would pass with flying colors.

“We could all vote the same way that we did back in December. We could send that bill to the House of Representatives and admit that the President shouldn’t dictate our votes. Just because his position changed doesn’t mean that Senate Republicans’ position should have changed.”

The partial federal government shutdown has lasted for 20 days and has left about 800,000 federal employees without pay.

In Connecticut, about 1,500 federal employees who reside or work in the state continue to be affected by the shutdown.