Babylon To Boost Mollusk Population With $5 Million Grant

The Town of Babylon is expanding its shellfish nursery in an effort to grow more clams and repopulate Long Island’s mollusk population.

The Cedar Beach Marina shellfish nursery seeds a million baby clams annually, but this spring they are building incubators to grow at least six million clams.

The expansion will install floating upweller systems, known as FLUPSYs, which use small motors to move algae-filled, nutritious water into the clam seed. Six of them will be placed 20 to 30 feet from the shore.

A $5 million grant from New York State will be used to pay for the expansion and other nurseries on Long Island to rehabilitate marine life.