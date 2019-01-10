© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Babylon To Boost Mollusk Population With $5 Million Grant

WSHU | By Jay Shah
Published January 10, 2019 at 1:44 PM EST
mussels_wcmarkawilson_190110.JPG
Mark A. Wilson
/
Wikimedia Commons
Mussels and barnacles

The Town of Babylon is expanding its shellfish nursery in an effort to grow more clams and repopulate Long Island’s mollusk population.

The Cedar Beach Marina shellfish nursery seeds a million baby clams annually, but this spring they are building incubators to grow at least six million clams.

The expansion will install floating upweller systems, known as FLUPSYs, which use small motors to move algae-filled, nutritious water into the clam seed. Six of them will be placed 20 to 30 feet from the shore.

A $5 million grant from New York State will be used to pay for the expansion and other nurseries on Long Island to rehabilitate marine life.

Long Island shellfish
Jay Shah
Jay Shah is a former Long Island bureau chief at WSHU.
