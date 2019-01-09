© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Conn. GOP Stands Firm To Agenda, Despite Legislative Losses

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published January 9, 2019 at 10:33 AM EST
klarides_apjessicahill_170608.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, R-Derby, speaks to the House on the final day of the legislative session at the state Capitol in 2017.

The Connecticut General Assembly begins its legislative session Wednesday. House GOP leader Themis Klarides says her minority caucus will continue to oppose the Democratic majority agenda, despite losing 12 seats to the Democrats in November.

Empowered by their increased majority this year, Connecticut Democrats are pushing an agenda that includes the reintroduction of highway tolls, paid family and medical leave, legalization of marijuana, and a $15-an-hour minimum wage.

Klarides says her caucus will do whatever it can to slow down that agenda.

“And we are going to continue to do that no matter how many more numbers we have or how many fewer numbers we have.”

 

She says she welcomes Democratic Governor Ned Lamont’s call for a fresh start but it has to begin with tackling the state’s budget deficit.

“We have a huge deficit. Those deficits are not stopping and unless we get that straightened out none of these issues matter. They don’t matter, because there won’t be anyone here to care about them.”

Connecticut is expecting a surplus this year but faces more than a billion dollar deficit in the next two years. Lamont has promised to place the surplus revenues in the state’s rainy day fund and to fix the deficit without raising existing taxes.
 

Connecticut NewsbudgetConnecticutThemis KlaridesGovernment & PoliticsNed Lamont
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
