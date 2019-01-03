Aging Is Changing: Baby Boomers, Work And Retirement
Baby Boomers in Connecticut and Long Island are changing how people retire. Whether because they have to or because they want to, this generation continues to work and start new businesses. Today on The Full Story, we'll discuss how the older generation is changing the rules of the game. Our guests:
- Nora Duncan, state director for Connecticut AARP
- David Souder, associate dean for graduate programs and associate professor of management at UConn
- Richard Chan, director of the Center for Enrepreneurial Finance and assistant professor of management at Stony Brook University