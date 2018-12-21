NY Police Departments Receive $1 Million For Body Cameras

New York State Attorney General Barbara Underwood has awarded $1 million to law enforcement agencies across the state to purchase body cameras for officers. The funding comes from money that is recovered from organized crime.

The Suffolk County Police Department will receive $44,000 to buy 24 cameras. The Suffolk Sheriff will receive almost $70,000 to start up its program with 116 cameras.

The funding will also cover data storage and accessories.

The local departments are responsible for securing a 25 percent match.