NY Police Departments Receive $1 Million For Body Cameras

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published December 21, 2018 at 8:51 AM EST
New York State Attorney General Barbara Underwood has awarded $1 million to law enforcement agencies across the state to purchase body cameras for officers. The funding comes from money that is recovered from organized crime.

The Suffolk County Police Department will receive $44,000 to buy 24 cameras. The Suffolk Sheriff will receive almost $70,000  to start up its program with 116 cameras.

The funding will also cover data storage and accessories.

The local departments are responsible for securing a 25 percent match.

Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
