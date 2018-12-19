© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Lawyers For Ed Mangano Ask Judge To Dismiss Corruption Case

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published December 19, 2018 at 2:44 PM EST
mangano_apricharddrew_181219.jpg
Richard Drew
/
AP
Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano at a news conference at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority headquarters in New York in 2017.

Lawyers for former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano have asked a judge to dismiss all corruption charges, saying that federal prosecutors repeatedly suppressed evidence and allowed a key witness to lie under oath.

In a 200-page motion, Mangano’s attorney wrote that the government knowingly concealed a witness who contradicted their case and withheld thousands of wiretaps. The motion details how a bread and roll contract with the county jail began organically and not at Mangano’s urging. The motion says federal prosecutors knew this even while arguing the opposite in court.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment.

Last year Mangano and his wife were accused of accepting bribes in exchange for arranging loans and contracts to a Long Island restaurateur. That restaurateur later pleaded guilty to bribing Mangano and then testified against him. After 12 weeks the case ended in a mistrial.

A new trial was supposed to begin next month. However, the judge gave the government until December 31 to respond to Mangano’s motion before making a decision on how to proceed.

Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
