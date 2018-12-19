Frontier Airlines To Start Flights To Denver From Bradley

Frontier Airlines will return to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., in the spring.

Kevin Dillion, the executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority that runs Bradley International, says the new service by Frontier reflects passenger growth at Bradley in the six years since the state created the Airport Authority.

“From the day we took over till now we’ve increased the passenger count by well over 20 percent, which represents more than a million passengers.”

UConn economist Fred Carstensen says more flights from Bradley are good for the economy.

“When we did a thorough analysis a couple of years ago, every additional million passengers translated into 10,000 net new jobs in the Hartford region. So every time Bradley is able to expand its connections that clearly helps the local economy.”

The Frontier Airline flights to Denver begin on March 28. They will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.