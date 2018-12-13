Tax Reassessment Angers Nassau County Residents

Hundreds of Nassau County residents aired their grievances at a public hearing yesterday about how the countywide property value reassessment would affect them. Other residents were there to understand why it was happening.

County Executive Laura Curran said that the prior administration’s policies meant some Nassau residents carried an unfair tax burden and the reassessment is trying to fix that.

Frances DiGiovanni Marchel, a 72-year-old retiree who lives with her husband in Levittown, expects a $3,000 tax increase.

“Our budget cannot be adjusted to accommodate higher taxes. That’s unless we give up medicines, doctor visits, heating our home, electricity and food. ”

Curran’s office said there are policies in place for extreme circumstances like Marchel’s.

Another criticism of the plan was about how residents would see large swings in their tax bills.

Anita Cocheo, who has lived in Nassau for 51 years, knew there would have to be some kind of reassessment though.

“I think it was something that had to happen. I think the time had come, it’s such a mess.”

According to county data, about 52 percent of Nassau property owners will see their taxes raised, while 48 percent will see them lowered.

Curran is lobbying for state legislation to phase in increases over five years, but it is not law yet.