Veteran Homelessness Drops On Long Island

The number of homeless veterans on Long Island fell by about 4 percent over the past year. The number fell even more dramatically over the last seven years on Long Island, from 439 to 135, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Greta Guarton, executive director for the Long Island Coalition for the Homeless, a social service organization, said the progress is a result of data collection and sharing between nonprofit and government agencies.

“We now have a procedure in place that whenever a veteran hits the homeless system, we know about it. We find out because of the database that we’re using.”

She said that nonprofit and government organizations on Long Island have the resources to help homeless veterans within 90 days of them losing their home.

Guarton also said that the use of vouchers is helping veterans afford homes on the open market.

“A lot of the housing that has been built on Long Island [is] specifically for veterans, but it fills up. That housing has filled up. One of the challenges has been identifying affordable units.”

HUD officials recently announced $245,000 worth of housing vouchers to help more Long Island veterans and their families.

The same study showed veteran homelessness rates in Connecticut fell by half a percent. In 2015, the state became the first to end chronic homelessness for vets.