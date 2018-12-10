Conn. Police Release Personal Writings Of Sandy Hook Shooter

Connecticut State Police have released more than a thousand pages of documents from the investigation into the 2012 Newtown school shooting. The documents were provided to the Hartford Courant as the result of a years-long Freedom of Information case.

The Courant won an appeal in October to get access to the documents. The newspaper published a swath of the information over the weekend, including the shooter’s Little League baseball photos and elementary school crayon drawings.

Dave Altimari, the investigative reporter who filed the Freedom of Information request, said the documents show a fascination with guns and murder. They included a short screenplay dealing with pedophilia and a violent picture book. Altimari said he was struck most by a spreadsheet with details about mass murderers going back to the 18th century.

“Four hundred names on it, seventeen categories. Very organized. Clearly something he had spent significant amount of time researching and putting together.”

The documents also include the shooter’s journals and other writings, in which he said he had scorn for humanity.

This Friday marks six years since the shooting that killed 20 children and six educators.