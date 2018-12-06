© 2021 WSHU
The Full Story

The Fight For Racial Equality

WSHU
Published December 6, 2018
Racism is a subject that continues to make many people uneasy. Still, advocates for racial equality say it exists, it's a problem in our region, and we must talk about it. Today on The Full Story, Ron will discuss racism across Long Island and Connecticut with guests:

