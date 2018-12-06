© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Suffolk Waiving Late Fees On Traffic Tickets

WSHU | By Rebecca Liebson
Published December 6, 2018 at 12:57 PM EST
For the next 10 weeks, Suffolk County on Long Island will waive late fees for outstanding traffic and parking tickets.

The goal of the program is to collect $45 million in unpaid fines before February 20.

Paul Margiotta from the county’s Parking and Traffic Violation Agency said if your license has been suspended for not paying off fines, it can be reinstated through this program.

“Anyone who takes advantage of this can clean their record, start over. Anyone who continues to have delinquent fines will be subject to boot and tow.”

The boot and tow program will begin in March.

In total there are more than half a million unpaid tickets in Suffolk, most of which come from red light camera violations.

Long Island NewsLong Island