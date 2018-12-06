© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Suffolk DA Charges 3 With Election Fraud

WSHU | By Jay Shah
Published December 6, 2018 at 11:53 AM EST
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini
Frank Franklin II
/
AP
Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini

Three people in Suffolk County were charged this week with forging signatures on a petition to get candidates on the ballot.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office alleges the forgery scheme tried to get Republican candidates listed under the Green and Independence Party lines in this year’s elections, in an effort to boost the GOP’s chances of victory.

The DA says two employees of the Suffolk County Board of Elections and the East Hampton Independence Party leader submitted nominating petitions with forged signatures, including names of dead people.

The three defendants pleaded not guilty.

The district attorney’s office says the candidates who were aided by the scheme were not aware of it, and none won their general election races.

