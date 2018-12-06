Suffolk DA Charges 3 With Election Fraud

Three people in Suffolk County were charged this week with forging signatures on a petition to get candidates on the ballot.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office alleges the forgery scheme tried to get Republican candidates listed under the Green and Independence Party lines in this year’s elections, in an effort to boost the GOP’s chances of victory.

The DA says two employees of the Suffolk County Board of Elections and the East Hampton Independence Party leader submitted nominating petitions with forged signatures, including names of dead people.

The three defendants pleaded not guilty.

The district attorney’s office says the candidates who were aided by the scheme were not aware of it, and none won their general election races.