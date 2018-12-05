Lamont Names Chief Of Staff And Budget Director

Connecticut Governor-elect Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday that he has picked an investment banker to be his chief of staff. He also tapped Hartford’s chief financial officer for his budget director.

Lamont’s chief of staff will be Ryan Drajewicz, a 39-year-old Haddam native who now lives in Fairfield. He leads Lamont’s transition team, having taken a leave of absence from Bridgewater Associates. Drajewicz also worked for former Connecticut U.S. Senator Chris Dodd for about a decade, which he said will come in handy.

“I feel pretty fortunate to have had that experience and utilizing that and of course what I have learned over the last three-and-half, four weeks.”

Lamont’s budget director is Melissa McCaw, a 39-year-old Waterbury native, who now lives in Hartford. As Hartford’s chief financial officer, McCaw helped the city avoid bankruptcy. She also worked as a budget specialist with Republican governors John Rowland and Jodi Rell. McCaw said the experience will serve her well.

“I am absolutely comfortable negotiating, working with the legislature. I think relationship building and establishing trust is key. “

McCaw will be the first African American to serve as Connecticut’s budget director.