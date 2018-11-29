ERASE Racism To Hold Public Forums On Building A 'Just' Long Island

A Long Island racial advocacy group is hosting public forums, starting Thursday, on the region’s history of segregation and what needs to be done to build a “just” Long Island.

ERASE Racism is hosting five public forums in the coming weeks all over Long Island. The focus will be on the impact of structural racism, the kind of racial biases that come from the government or corporate policies.

Elaine Gross, the president of the organization, said building an equal society means coming to terms with the past.

“Long Island is one of the most racially segregated regions in the country, and we really would like for people to be both educated and activated.”

There are discussions planned at Stony Brook, Riverhead, Hempstead, Melville and Hauppauge. There is no fee to go, but you need to register online.