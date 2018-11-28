Lamont Transition Team Holds Policy Summit

More than 450 people took part in Connecticut Governor-elect Ned Lamont’s first policy summit Tuesday at Eastern Connecticut State University. Lamont said it was an opportunity to discuss fresh ideas about how to fix the state’s economy.

Lamont told the packed room full of people who had volunteered to serve on his transition committees that he would make sure that their efforts would not be in vain.

“I don’t want this to be one of those things where you write a really great report, and it ends up on some bookshelf somewhere. What a waste. What a waste of all the talent we have in this room.”

Lamont gave examples of some of the ideas he has including beefing up the state’s involvement in cybersecurity.

“We’ve got some of the best companies in the world when it comes to cybersecurity and working together with public safety and digital, we could do so much more.”

The policy committees are made up of a diverse group of people including a handful of Republicans. They cover agriculture, the arts, criminal justice and digital strategy. There are also committees on education, energy, the environment, transportation, healthcare and housing. The reports should be made public in about three weeks.