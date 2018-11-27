Plan For Traffic Light Angers Southold Officials

A new traffic light is set to be installed by the New York State Department of Transportation in the Town of Southold, but town officials claim they were not consulted and they are not happy.

The light will be placed near the entrance of the Southold Junior-Senior High School, but it will be on an intersection with Route 25. Town Supervisor Scott Russell said the light is not needed and will only slow down traffic.

“Most of the traffic is generated with the school starting in the morning and school ending at the end of the day. We have a crossing guard there, many times we got a traffic control officer there. They maintain the flow of the traffic,” Russell said.

The Transportation Department claims they did talk to someone from the town, but Russell thinks there was a mix-up, and that they didn’t talk to the right people.

Since Route 25 is a state road, Russell says the decision is up to the DOT, but he hopes that they can resolve the issue and not install the light.