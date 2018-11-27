Long Island Dumping Scheme Largest In NYS History

Suffolk County and New York State officials filed charges yesterday in what they say is the largest illegal dumping scheme in state history.

The investigators say that self-proclaimed dirt broker Anthony “Rock” Grazio of Smithtown and 29 other conspirators duped businesses and homeowners into accepting contaminated debris and fill for landscaping.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini says the debris included demolition material, diesel fuel and even glass. He says the contamination could have a larger environmental impact.

“This is bad enough dumping solid waste, dangerous materials, in someone’s front and backyards. What’s even worse in Suffolk County is that we live on an aquifer. So when we deal with illegal dumping, there’s also the potential that it contaminates our drinking water. They did this to make money, they did this to save operating costs and they did this at the expense of our residents,” Sini said.

Grazio’s attorney denies the charges.

Dumping on Long Island has been a problem for years. An investigation in 2017 resulted in five men being convicted, including two parks employees.