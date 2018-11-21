© 2021 WSHU
Pew Study: Conn. And NY Continue To Outspend Their Revenue

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published November 21, 2018 at 11:56 AM EST
budgetchart_pexels_181121.jpg
Courtesy of Pexels
/

Connecticut and New York are among 10 states that have spent more than they’ve taken in on average over the past 15 years. That’s the finding of a study from the Pew Charitable Trusts.

The study measured total revenue as a share of total expenses in state budgets since 2003. In Connecticut revenue was just under 97 percent of expenses, and in New York it was just under 99 percent.

Both states have seen deficits in at least 10 out of the last 15 years. But neither state had the largest shortfall – that goes to New Jersey, where revenue was just about 91 percent of expenses. Pew says only one state – Montana – hasn’t had at least one budget shortfall since 2003.

NewsLong IslandConnecticutBudgets
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin