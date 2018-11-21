LI Food Drive To Feed 120,000 People In Need

A Long Island food drive will give out over 17,000 bags of non-perishable food to food banks and families in the tri-state area this Thanksgiving.

Hundreds of volunteers spent 48 hours bagging non-perishable foods like canned corn, ham, sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce at the Mid Island Collision garage in Rockville Centre. Then they gave them out to churches, shelters and food pantries.

Robert Jesberger, who owns Mid Island, also donated more than $300,000 to the effort.

Michele Murrell-Baker has volunteered at events like this for seven years.

“Since I’ve been out here there’s been about 30 trucks and cars coming to pick up, and we probably still have a line around the corner. So it’s a good feeling to be out here. Even though it’s kinda chilly, it’s not that cold.”

Organizers expect they will feed over 120,000 people in need.