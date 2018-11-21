Cancer-Stricken Family Suing Northrop Grumman Over Toxic Plume

Three members of a Long Island family say their cancer is the result of Northrop Grumman’s toxic plume in Bethpage. The family is suing the defense manufacturer for more than $300 million.

Northrop Grumman built and operated fighter planes in Bethpage from the 1930s to the mid-‘90s. Over that time, the chemicals used in the planes’ manufacturing contaminated soil and groundwater in the region, including the Bethpage plume.

The Cornetts have lived within a half-mile of Northrop Grumman’s former manufacturing plant since 1984, according to the suit.

Cathy Cornett was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2015, her son Chris was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2016, and her husband Bruce was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017.

Nicholas Rigano, an attorney representing the family, says the Cornetts are one of many Bethpage families that have been “devastated by the contamination.”

He says the family is seeking punitive damages as well as compensation for their medical expenses.