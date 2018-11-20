LI Water Company Under Federal Investigation For Rate Hikes

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York announced this weekend that the Government Accountability Office will investigate how a Long Island-based water utility uses federal funds.

The privately owned utility, New York American Water, and its parent company have been under intense scrutiny for the past six months.

A New York state investigation into complaints about rate hikes from Long Island-based customers was resolved in August. The company agreed to implement rate relief and install an independent monitor.

But Schumer said American Water’s eligibility to receive federal funds to cover upgrades while it deployed rate hikes raises serious concerns.

In an email, New York American Water President Lynda DiMenna said the utility is not pursuing any such government loans and that all of its debt is internally sourced, meaning there are no federal or state loans.