Budget Blueprint Offers Guidance For Lamont Team

Outgoing Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy has offered incoming Governor Ned Lamont a blueprint to help balance the state’s next budget without raising taxes. State law requires Malloy to prepare a tentative budget for the incoming governor.

The blueprint is outlined in a letter that was sent to incoming Governor Lamont last week. It suggests that Lamont consider canceling some planned tax cuts and scaling back eligibility for a program that helps Connecticut seniors cover Medicare expenses.

It also suggests that Lamont cut municipal aid where appropriate, reduce the state employee workforce through attrition, and transfer the cost of teachers' pensions to local school districts, an unpopular proposal Malloy has made in the past.

Connecticut’s annual budget is about $20 billion. It faces a projected $1.7 billion deficit by 2020. That deficit grows to nearly $2.4 billion the following year.

Governor-elect Lamont released a statement saying he appreciates the work that went into preparing the blueprint. He says his team will review it as they prepare a new, balanced budget for Connecticut. Lamont’s first budget is to be presented to the General Assembly in February.