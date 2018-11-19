Bridgeport To Aid Construction Of Martha's Vineyard Wind Farm

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim unveiled plans to build a facility at the city’s port to support Vineyard Wind’s construction of a wind farm off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard.

Ganim said that it will revitalize Bridgeport’s harbor, create job opportunities and provide sustainable energy to residents.

“All the things we know about Bridgeport, and participating and making an investment, creating jobs here on the East End is just what we want to see happen, and I know it’s what the state wants to see happen too.”

The proposal has been submitted to Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection for approval. A spokesperson for Vineyard Wind says if the proposal is accepted, it will allow the state to handle multiple projects at once – and may mean the possible creation of a sustainable energy industry.