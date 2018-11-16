Lamont Assembles Diverse Group For Transition Committee

Connecticut Governor-elect Ned Lamont announced the membership of his transition steering committee Thursday. It’s made up of a diverse group of individuals including business and labor leaders, as well as some former state officials.

Lamont said his 19-member transition steering committee will help him assemble the talent needed to attract more companies to Connecticut, build vibrant cities and retain the next generation workforce.

He said they will head different policy committees on a range of areas from education and healthcare to government data.

The team includes former Connecticut Chief Justice Chase Rogers, Democratic State Representative Chris Rosario of Bridgeport, who chairs the General Assembly’s Black and Latino Caucus, and Beth Kerrigan, West Hartford's Democratic deputy mayor who was the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit that legalized gay marriage in Connecticut.

There’s also retired Connecticut State Police Lt. J. Paul Vance, a former spokesperson for the agency, Greg Butler, the general counsel of the state’s largest utility, Eversource Energy, and Erin Stewart, the Republican mayor of New Britain, among others.