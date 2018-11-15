Conn. Uses VW Settlement To Upgrade Diesel Vehicles

The State of Connecticut has given out the first in a series of grants to clean air projects as part of a $55 million settlement with Volkswagen. The money will help upgrade diesel vehicles, including the Block Island Express ferry.

The money came from a federal case against Volkswagen for violating the Clean Air Act. Volkswagen admitted to designing software to cheat emissions tests for its diesel-powered vehicles in 2015. The state gave out more than $12 million to ten projects for more fuel-efficient vehicles, including $971,720 for the Block Island Express.

Claire Coleman, with the Connecticut Fund for the Environment, said she’s happy with the choices, but disappointed that most proposals called for upgraded diesel vehicles and only two for electric vehicles.

“When you look at the lifetime cost, electric vehicles have a challenge in having high upfront costs, but really over the lifetime cycle they’re much more cost-effective. The fact that we had two out of 56 bids shows us that we need to work more to get the word out about the long-term benefits, both in terms of reducing emissions and cost savings.”

The state is expected to distribute more than $40 million over the next ten years.