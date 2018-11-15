© 2021 WSHU
Conn. Casinos Report Drop In Revenue

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published November 15, 2018 at 4:18 PM EST
Foxwoods Casino
Bob Child
/
AP
Slot machines at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard, Conn.

Connecticut’s two Native American-run casinos have both reported drops in revenue since the August opening of MGM’s new casino in Springfield, Mass.

The Mashantucket Pequot tribe that operates Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard reported a ten percent drop in slot machine revenue in October. Its neighbor, Mohegan Sun, is run by the Mohegan tribe. It hasn’t disclosed its October revenue yet, but it reported a similar revenue dip in September.

The two tribes have been trying for years to open a jointly run casino in northern Connecticut to compete with MGM. Federal regulators have failed to approve that plan.

Foxwoods said it had been bracing for a decline, and that its overall business volume was exceeding expectations.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
