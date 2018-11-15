Conn. Casinos Report Drop In Revenue

Connecticut’s two Native American-run casinos have both reported drops in revenue since the August opening of MGM’s new casino in Springfield, Mass.

The Mashantucket Pequot tribe that operates Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard reported a ten percent drop in slot machine revenue in October. Its neighbor, Mohegan Sun, is run by the Mohegan tribe. It hasn’t disclosed its October revenue yet, but it reported a similar revenue dip in September.

The two tribes have been trying for years to open a jointly run casino in northern Connecticut to compete with MGM. Federal regulators have failed to approve that plan.

Foxwoods said it had been bracing for a decline, and that its overall business volume was exceeding expectations.