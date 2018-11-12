Murphy Delivers Senate Democratic Address

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut was picked to give the Senate Democrats’ first weekly address following the midterm elections. Murphy is one of nearly two dozen Senate Democrats who won reelection last week.

Murphy used the address to assure the country that this week, the first order of business for Senate Democrats will be to try to get Republicans to work with them on protecting Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation in the wake of President Donald Trump’s firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“Because if we don’t and Donald Trump is given license to shut down an investigation into his own potential wrongdoing, then our nation starts to devolve into a banana republic.”

Murphy said the results of the midterm election show that the majority of Americans support the Democratic Party’s agenda. He called on Republicans to drop their attempts to undermine and sabotage the Affordable Care Act and instead work with Democrats on ensuring quality, affordable care for more Americans.

Murphy also urged Americans to sign up for Obamacare during the open enrollment period, which ends on December 15.