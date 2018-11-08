Conn. Democrats Win Control Of Legislature

Connecticut Democrats boosted their majority in the state House of Representatives by picking up 12 seats for a new 92-58 majority. They have also have taken the state Senate.

Democrats broke an 18-18 seat tie in the state Senate. They now have a 24-12 majority.

State Senate Democratic President Martin Looney of New Haven is happy that Democrats have made inroads into GOP strongholds in Fairfield County, including a Greenwich district that elected a Democrat for the first time in 90 years. Looney says voter opposition to Republican President Donald Trump is probably responsible for this.

“In the Greenwich District and the Westport-New Canaan District, I think that, there, we say the trend develop two years ago when those districts did vote for Hillary Clinton in the election. I think we saw some of the same this year in voting Democratic for governor and for state senator.”

Looney said he’s looking forward to working with Governor-elect Ned Lamont on an agenda for the upcoming legislative session in January.