In Suffolk County, Republican Incumbents Fend Off Democratic Newcomers

In New York’s 2nd Congressional District, Congressman Pete King won a 14th term to Congress, beating back Democrat and political newcomer Liuba Grechen Shirley. King won by 8 points.

King called his victory a landslide, but in reality it was his closet election in years. He said his only challenge was the national media attention Grechen Shirley garnered as a female Democrat taking on an established male Republican.

A hardliner on issues like crime and immigration, King campaigned on a reputation for bipartisanship on other issues, like supporting health programs for Sept. 11 rescue and recovery workers. His campaign included television ads featuring support from a woman whose daughter was killed by members of the MS-13 street gang.

King said he’s optimistic about working with a Democratically controlled House of Representatives but said he will still support President Donald Trump.

“I think he’s right. He’s right on MS-13, he’s right on the police, he’s right on Al Queda, he’s right on ISIS. I disagree with him on Russia. I think he has high hopes for Putin that I don’t have. That’s one example. I’ve been very critical of his policy on Russia.”

His opponent, Grechen Shirley, criticized King's opposition to abortion rights and his support of Trump's ban on travel from certain, mostly Muslim, nations. In her concession speech, she pinched two fingers together and said she came this close to toppling King. And she said, the effort to flip the district is just beginning.

In the race for Long Island's 1st Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin defeated Democratic challenger Perry Gershon in a district that includes the eastern half of Long Island. Zeldin won 52.5 percent to Gershon's 46.4 percent.



Zeldin voted against the Republican tax plan but has otherwise been seen a loyal ally of President Donald Trump.

He campaigned for a third term in Congress on promises to get tough on immigrant gang members.

He also ridiculed his opponent as "Park Avenue Perry" because Gershon was raised in Manhattan and only recently began voting on Long Island.

Nevertheless, Zeldin called for unity on election night. In his speech he thanked Gershon for a good race and called for bipartisanship.

“But our country needs to do a better job coming together. And everyone you are looking at on this stage, I believe, is completely committed to that, for the sake of our community, our state and our country...In our country we encourage disagreement, we encourage debate, that is the American way. But we need to make sure that our scores are being settled at the ballot box."

Zeldin said he has a big responsibility but can’t be “all things for all people,” though he said the Republicans elected in Suffolk County are committed to that unity.

Gershon was a first-time candidate for any public office. He has long-owned a home in East Hampton but voted in New York City until 2017.

Gershon had criticized Zeldin for being too close to Trump.

In his concession speech last night at a union hall, Gershon said Democrats have a future in Suffolk County.

“We are here to make our statement, maybe it’s not this year, maybe it will be two years from now. But we’re going to be back, maybe it’ll be me, I’m not out of this.”