Election Day Ballot Initiatives
It’s Election Day! We’re heading to the polls to choose our representatives in government. In Connecticut there are also two proposed amendments to the state constitution that many people haven’t heard about. Learn about a lockbox for money dedicated to fixing the transportation infrastructure…and why state-owned land may need more protection. On today's show:
- Joe McGee, vice president of policy and programs, Business Council of Fairfield County
- Eric Hammerling, executive director, Connecticut Forest & Park Assocation
- Jim Gildea, chair, Connecticut Commuter Rail Council