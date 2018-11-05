Stefanowski, Lamont Crisscross State In Final Hours Before Election

In Connecticut the two major party candidates for governor spent the weekend traveling the state in a final push to rally voter support ahead of tomorrow’s election.

Republican Bob Stefanowski appeared at diners and rallies in rural and suburban towns including a get out the vote rally with state GOP legislative leaders in Wallingford. After a stop at a diner in Shelton, Stefanowski said he’s feeling confident.

“We are going to win this thing. I’m taking nothing for granted. But we got to get the vote out. And we got a ton of momentum and people want change. That’s working in our favor.”

Democrat Ned Lamont rallied support from urban voters in Hartford and New Haven, as well union voters and women voters in some suburban communities. After appearing with his wife and daughter at a Democratic women’s rally in Meriden, Lamont also sounded confident.

“Everybody knows what’s at stake. They are rolling out. It’s going to be a good, strong turnout race. We are going to win this thing. We are going to turn this state around and going to get everyone believing in the State of Connecticut again.”

Polls released last week show the race between the two hard to predict. One poll had Stefanowski in the lead, another had Lamont leading, both within the margin of error.

And yet a third poll was quite different from the others. It had Lamont with a nine point lead.