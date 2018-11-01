Joe Lieberman Would Serve On A Gov. Stefanowski Transition Team

Former Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman of Connecticut has agreed to be part of a transition team for Bob Stefanowski, if the Republican candidate wins the race for governor.

In a statement released Wednesday, Stefanowski says he admires Lieberman for his service to the state and his ability to bring people together. Stefanowski also credits Lieberman for his ability to “work across the aisle.”

A Quinnipiac University poll released this week says the Connecticut governor’s race is “too close to call.”

Democrat Ned Lamont leads with 47 percent to Stefanowski’s 43 percent, within the poll’s margin of error.

Petitioning candidate Oz Griebel is at 7 percent in the poll.