Jewish Organizations On LI To Use State Grant To Bolster Security

Jewish institutions on Long Island are hardening their security after the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, and a New York State grant will help pay for it.

The grant was announced earlier this year and has set aside $2.1 million for security improvements at nonprofit schools, daycare centers and cultural museums on Long Island.

Assistant Rabbi Dovid Weinbaum at the Chabad Chai Center says they’ve recently put in a new camera system and shatterproof windows. He said community members agree with the heightened security.

“They want to see more security, they want to see more of a police presence by the synagogues because with everything that’s going, it makes them more comfortable.”

The groups have to spend the money before the state is able to reimburse them, but not all costs are covered.

For example, the fund won’t pay for security guards.