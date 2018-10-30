© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Brentwood Announces $20 Million Anti-Gang Initiative

WSHU | By Jay Shah
Published October 30, 2018 at 12:13 PM EDT
Elizabeth Alvarado and Robert Mickens speak with members of the media at the scene where their daughter, Nisa Mickens, was found dead in Brentwood. Authorities said Nisa was killed by the MS-13 gang.

A new $20 million initiative will target MS-13 in Brentwood, Long Island, with a plan to deter at-risk youth from joining the gang in the first place.

Part of the initiative is to help build a new community center in Brentwood, and provide new lights and cameras for public parks. Another part helps pay for surveillance upgrades for local police.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says it will help prevent the MS-13 gang from preying on vulnerable children who immigrated without their parents.

“You have a lot of unaccompanied minors, you have a lot of lost youth who get sucked into the gang, there is a void that the gang fills.”

Cuomo says disrupting the pipeline for MS-13 recruitment will mean helping children first.

The initiative will also provide funding for job training and placement for a hundred at-risk youth for two years.

Jay Shah
Jay Shah is a former Long Island bureau chief at WSHU.
