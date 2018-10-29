Joe Biden Calls For National Unity At Democratic Rally

One of the prominent Democrats who was sent pipe bomb parcels last week was in Connecticut over the weekend. Former Vice President Joe Biden told a Connecticut Democratic Party rally in Hartford on Friday that we are better than this.

A couple of the pipe bomb packages had been addressed to Biden’s Delaware home. The former vice president told 1,300 Connecticut Democratic Party supporters in a packed gymnasium at the Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy that he wants an end to the hate and terror he sees gripping the nation.

“This division that exists, this ugliness, it really has to come to an end. And what I hope my friends on the other side, as well as Democrats, understand is that words matter.”

Biden was in Hartford to rally support for the state’s Democratic candidate for governor, Ned Lamont, and 5th Congressional District candidate Jahana Hayes, as well as the state’s junior U.S. senator, Chris Murphy, who’s seeking a second term.