Connecticut News

Why Is Stefanowski Avoiding The Media?

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published October 25, 2018 at 4:32 PM EDT
stefanowskismiling_eu_181016.jpg
Ebong Udoma
/
WSHU
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski speaks at a GOP rally in Southbury earlier this month.

With less than two weeks until the election, the Republican candidate for governor in Connecticut cancelled a radio interview on Thursday and has refused to meet with several newspaper editorial boards.

Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski’s campaign posted an explanation on Facebook.

stefanowskiexcuse.png
Credit Courtesy of Connecticut Public Radio

Ron Schurin, a political scientist at UConn, said it’s not unusual for candidates to want to avoid the media.

“It’s probably not his strong suit to be asked in depth about issues. He’s got his one strong point of view about tax reduction. And he keeps hitting that drum. If he’s asked for things beyond that he might get into trouble such as the case with some comments he made about vaccines.”

Stefanowski is expected to participate in a final gubernatorial debate next Tuesday, a week before the election.

