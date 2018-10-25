Why Is Stefanowski Avoiding The Media?

With less than two weeks until the election, the Republican candidate for governor in Connecticut cancelled a radio interview on Thursday and has refused to meet with several newspaper editorial boards.

Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski’s campaign posted an explanation on Facebook.

Ron Schurin, a political scientist at UConn, said it’s not unusual for candidates to want to avoid the media.

“It’s probably not his strong suit to be asked in depth about issues. He’s got his one strong point of view about tax reduction. And he keeps hitting that drum. If he’s asked for things beyond that he might get into trouble such as the case with some comments he made about vaccines.”

Stefanowski is expected to participate in a final gubernatorial debate next Tuesday, a week before the election.