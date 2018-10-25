© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Hartford Beefs Up Security In Advance Of Democratic Rally

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published October 25, 2018 at 10:10 AM EDT
Former Vice President Joe Biden takes a photo during a campaign rally for U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., and Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum Monday in Tampa, Fla. Biden will be in Hartford on Friday to stump for Democrats.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is visiting Connecticut on Friday to lead a Democratic rally less than two weeks before Election Day.

Friday's event is planned for 3:30 p.m. at the Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy. Biden will be joined by several Democrats running for office, including U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, congressional candidate for the 5th District, Jahana Hayes, and gubernatorial candidate Ned Lamont.

Nick Bellato, chair of the Connecticut Democratic Party, said having Biden in Connecticut will help energize the party base heading into November’s election.

“The level of enthusiasm in the state since 2016 has just been tremendous. The organizers have been out there working every day, and I know Joe Biden coming to a rally with our candidates will absolutely build on that energy.”

Police in Hartford are coordinating efforts with Biden’s security detail ahead of his visit. Biden is one of the high-profile Democrats who was sent a potentially explosive package this week.

Hartford Police Lieutenant Paul Cicero says they will make sure the venue is secure for the event but that they were not asked for more officers after the package was discovered.

“I don’t believe there was any additional requests. I know that our intel division lieutenant has been in contact with several individuals. I’m not going to get into what is being discussed in regards to the operation plan…There will be plenty of personnel out there. Plenty of uniformed and other wise personnel and we’re trying to maintain obviously the safety and integrity of the venue as best we can.”

Hartford police say the department has received no threats related to the event.

The latest polls show that the Democrats have the advantage in Connecticut’s congressional races but the governor’s race is in a dead heat.

Chris Murphy Connecticut Hartford Joe Biden Elections Jahana Hayes
