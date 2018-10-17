Flanagan Goes After NYSUT On Campaign Spending

New York Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan has called the New York State United Teachers among the “forces of evil” for its campaign effort to end Republican control of the state Senate.

“How could anybody in power, an elected official, say something so disgraceful? Really a ludacris, a ridiculous statement,” said Andy Pallotta, president of NYSUT.

Both made their remarks in separate interviews on WCNY’s “Capitol Pressroom.” The union has spent about $1.4 million on Senate races this year to end Republican control of the state Senate.

Flanagan says the state Republican Committee has filed a complaint with the state Board of Elections. They allege illegal collaborations between NYSUT and other unions with state Senate Democrats on campaign spending.