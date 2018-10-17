© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Flanagan Goes After NYSUT On Campaign Spending

WSHU | By Stephanie Yuvienco
Published October 17, 2018 at 12:42 PM EDT
flanaganpallotta_apmikegroll_181017.jpg
Mike Groll
/
AP
Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan, R-Smithtown, and Andy Pallotta, president of New York State United Teachers.

New York Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan has called the New York State United Teachers among the “forces of evil” for its campaign effort to end Republican control of the state Senate.

“How could anybody in power, an elected official, say something so disgraceful? Really a ludacris, a ridiculous statement,” said Andy Pallotta, president of NYSUT.

Both made their remarks in separate interviews on WCNY’s “Capitol Pressroom.” The union has spent about $1.4 million on Senate races this year to end Republican control of the state Senate.

Flanagan says the state Republican Committee has filed a complaint with the state Board of Elections. They allege illegal collaborations between NYSUT and other unions with state Senate Democrats on campaign spending.

Tags

Long Island NewsNew YorkNYSUTElectionsJohn FlanaganUnions