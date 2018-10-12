LI Library Considers Buying Convent To Expand

Homeowners in the Bayport-Blue Point Library district on Long Island will soon decide whether to buy the Ursuline Convent and turn it into a new library facility.

The $16.85 million project would double the size of the current library, which hasn’t been renovated in nearly 30 years.

“You know we’re making do, but we could do so much more. And you know there’s a frustration for a lot of patrons…when they come in, they can’t find a seat,” Library Director Michael Firestone said.

Firestone says the proposed building would allow them to expand programs for children, teens and seniors, add public meeting rooms and make the library 100 percent handicap accessible.

Residents will vote whether or not to approve the plan on December 6. If they approve it, homeowners could see their taxes go up by at least $200 a year.