Lamont Lends His Campaign $8 Million In September

Democratic Connecticut gubernatorial candidate Ned Lamont donated $8.2 million to his own campaign last month. That’s according to campaign finance reports.

Lamont’s total self-investment is now just over $12 million.

Since January, he’s raised close to $12.8 million. Only $620,000 of that is from outside contributions.

His Republican opponent, Bob Stefanowski, contributed $3 million to his own campaign, and raised another $2 million from others.

Republican Linda McMahon holds the record for self-funded campaigns in Connecticut. She spent $50 million on each of her U.S Senate runs, one in 2010 and one in 2012.