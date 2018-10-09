Rep. Peter King's Re-Election Website Gets Hacked

The campaign website for U.S. Congressman Peter King from Long Island was hacked. The site was briefly controlled by a group calling itself “Tim’s Army.”

Sometime Sunday night the website for King’s re-election campaign displayed messages in support of Turkish president and strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan. King said in a statement that malware has been removed. He also said that no financial or personal information was compromised.

What he has not said is how the website was compromised.

Following the hacking of the 2016 election, experts warned that a weak link in our election system is political campaigns and the possible chaos a hack could cause in the days and weeks before Election Day.

King, who serves on the Homeland Security Committee, is in a tightening campaign against Democrat Liuba Grechen Shirley. King told Newsday that he alerted congressional security officials in case others in Congress were also targeted.