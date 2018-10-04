MacArthur 'Genius' Recipients Include 2 New Haven Residents

The 2018 MacArthur "Genius" grants have been announced. Six of the 25 fellows have connections to Yale University, and two are current New Haven residents.

The MacArthur Fellows Program praised artist Titus Kaphar, whose work explores the legacy of slavery and racial injustice. Kaphar’s paintings have been displayed at the Museum of Modern Art in New York and at Yale University Art Gallery.

Yale professor Gregg Gonsalves, an epidemiologist, also joins the new class of fellows. He’s studied HIV outbreaks in the United States and Africa, and examined the link between HIV, sexual violence and sanitation.