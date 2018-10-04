© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

MacArthur 'Genius' Recipients Include 2 New Haven Residents

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published October 4, 2018 at 2:45 PM EDT
gregggonsalves_apmacarthurfoundation_181004.jpg
The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation
/
Epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves at his home in New Haven. The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation named Gonsalves and 24 others as MacArthur fellows Thursday. They will receive $625,000 over five years to use as they please.

The 2018 MacArthur "Genius" grants have been announced. Six of the 25 fellows have connections to Yale University, and two are current New Haven residents.

The MacArthur Fellows Program praised artist Titus Kaphar, whose work explores the legacy of slavery and racial injustice. Kaphar’s paintings have been displayed at the Museum of Modern Art in New York and at Yale University Art Gallery.

Yale professor Gregg Gonsalves, an epidemiologist, also joins the new class of fellows. He’s studied HIV outbreaks in the United States and Africa, and examined the link between HIV, sexual violence and sanitation.

Connecticut NewsNew HavenConnecticutyaleMacArthur Genius Awards
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
