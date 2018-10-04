Connecticut, New York Get Top Marks On Energy Efficiency Scorecard

The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy has released its annual State Energy Efficiency Scorecard.

The scorecard ranks states in a variety of categories including utility savings, combined heat and power, and building energy codes.

Connecticut placed fifth in the country, a spot higher than last year. New York ranked sixth.

ACEEE Executive Director Steve Nadel says there are many benefits to adopting energy-saving policies like “...reducing energy bills for consumers and businesses, there are the emission reductions whether its greenhouses gases or other emissions such as fine particulates, there are economic development benefits…”

Massachusetts leads the scorecard for the eighth year in a row.